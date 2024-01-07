Open Menu

China's Forex Reserves Rise To 3.238 Trln USD: Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2024 | 11:50 AM

China's forex reserves rise to 3.238 trln USD: data

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) China's forex reserves totaled 3.238 trillion U.S. Dollars as of the end of December 2023, rising by 66.2 billion U.S. dollars, or 2.1 percent compared to the end of November, according to data released on Sunday by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

In a statement, the SAFE said that, affected by factors such as the monetary policies of the world's major economies as well as expectations, the U.S.

Dollar index saw a decline in December while global financial asset prices generally increased.

It attributed the increase in the scale of the country's foreign exchange reserves to the combined effects of Currency translation and changes in asset prices and other factors.

The Chinese economy continues to pick up and improve as high-quality development is solidly advanced, which will provide support for the stability of the nation's foreign exchange reserves, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar China November December Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

12 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

12 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

12 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

12 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

12 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

13 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

13 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

13 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

13 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business