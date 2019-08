(@imziishan)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1037 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of July , official data showed Wednesday.

The amount increased by 31 billion U.S. dollars, or 1 percent from the beginning of 2019, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.