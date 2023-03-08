UrduPoint.com

China's Forex Reserves Stand At 3.1332 Trln USD

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China's forex reserves stand at 3.1332 trln USD

BEIJING, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1332 trillion U.S. Dollars at the end of February, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Tuesday.

The U.S. Dollar index increased and the prices of global financial assets generally fell last month, affected by global macroeconomic data and monetary policy expectations of major economies.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell last month due to the combined effects of Currency translation and asset price changes, according to the foreign exchange regulator.

China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to maintain generally stable thanks to the country's efforts to promote steady economic recovery and high-quality development, and the great potential and impetus for the development of the Chinese economy, it added.

