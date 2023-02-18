UrduPoint.com

China's Furniture Industry Sees Higher Profits In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

China's furniture industry sees higher profits in 2022

BEIJING,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :China's furniture industry reported profit growth in 2022, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Total profits of enterprises with annual revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (2.

91 million U.S. Dollars) stood at 47.12 billion yuan, according to the ministry.

This represented a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, the ministry's data revealed.

These firms reported combined operating revenue of 762.41 billion yuan, down 8.1 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX embody the UAE’s concept of soft po ..

IDEX, NAVDEX embody the UAE’s concept of soft power: Commander of UAE Land For ..

7 minutes ago
 NAVDEX provides an opportunity to showcase the lat ..

NAVDEX provides an opportunity to showcase the latest in Maritime Defence: Comma ..

7 minutes ago
 IDEX’s organisation reflects the strength of the ..

IDEX’s organisation reflects the strength of the UAE’s infrastructure and ex ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

22 minutes ago
 UAE working tirelessly to build strong professiona ..

UAE working tirelessly to build strong professional army: Commander of Joint Ope ..

22 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends opening of Fujairah ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends opening of Fujairah International Monodrama Festiv ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.