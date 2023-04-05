BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :China's futures market reported a 9.2-percent year-on-year growth in trading volume last month, industrial data showed.

Total trading volume topped 724 million lots in March, according to data from the China Futures Association.

The market's trading turnover stood at 49.9 trillion Yuan (about 7.26 trillion U.S. Dollars) last month, down 12.33 percent from a year ago, the data revealed.

In the first quarter, trading expanded 8.47 percent year on year to about 1.66 billion lots, with a total turnover of about 120.9 trillion yuan, the association said.