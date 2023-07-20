Open Menu

China's Gansu Reports Foreign Trade Growth With BRI Countries In H1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

China's Gansu reports foreign trade growth with BRI countries in H1

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its trade with countries along the Belt and Road grow 10.7 percent year on year to 16.02 billion Yuan (about 2.24 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, according to local customs.

From January to June, Gansu's foreign trade reached 27.48 billion yuan. The province's exports rose 18.6 percent year on year to 6.85 billion yuan, while imports hit 20.63 billion yuan, said Lanzhou Customs.

Gansu's trade with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 58.

3 percent of the total trade volume, 11.7 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, its trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries hit 7.74 billion yuan, registering a year-on-year growth of 26.5 percent.

During the same period, exports of mechanical and electrical products in Gansu grew 17.5 percent year on year and agricultural exports increased 18.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Road Lanzhou Same January June Billion

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

15 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

38 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

45 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business