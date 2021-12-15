UrduPoint.com

China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% In 2021, Oil Output Grows 2.5% - Statistics Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:47 PM

China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% in 2021, Oil Output Grows 2.5% - Statistics Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) China's natural gas production increased by 8.9% in the first 11 months of 2021. while oil production rose 2.5% compared to the same period last year, data published by the national bureau of statistics of China on Wednesday showed.

China's gas production between January and November hit 186 billion cubic meters (6.6 trillion cubic feet), an increase of 8.9% when compared to the same period in 2020, and 19% increase, compared to the same period in 2019.

In November alone, China's gas production amounted to 17.7 billion cubic meters, an increase of 4.4% when compared to November 2020 and 16.7% when compared to November 2019, the bureau reported.

China's oil production was also on the rise. According to the bureau, China produced 182.48 million tonnes of oil in the first 11 months of 2021, which is 2.5% higher than the previous year and 4.2% higher than the year before that.

Oil production in China in November alone amounted to 16.31 million tonnes, meanwhile the average daily productions reached 544,000 tonnes.

From January to November, the country's import of oil fell 7.3% when compared to the same period in 2020, the bureau noted.

On the other hand, imports of gas between January and November increased by 21.8%, amid fears that some Chinese regions may face tight gas supplies during the winter peak period.

