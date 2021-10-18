(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) China's GDP grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2021, as the country's economy has been recovering from the negative pandemic effects, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates, China's GDP for the first three quarters of 2021 amounted to 82.313 trillion Yuan ($12.8 trillion), an increase of 9.8% in annual terms," the NBS said.

In the third quarter of this year, China's GDP increased by 4.

9 percent year-on-year, which was in line with earlier estimates.

The Chinese government expects an overall GDP growth of over 6 percent in 2021. In the first half of this year, the GDP increased by 12.7 percent (growing 18.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and 7.9 percent in the second quarter).

In 2019, the Chinese economy grew 6 percent. Last year, the growth slowed down to 2.3 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was the worst performance in 40 years.