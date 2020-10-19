BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) China's GDP grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter of this year, amid an improving epidemiological situation, the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

"China's GDP growth in the third quarter of 2020 was 4.9%," NBS said in its report. The figure exceeded expectations, with experts having predicted a growth of around 5.2 percent.

According to Monday data from the NBS, the Chinese economy grew 0.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2020.

In July, the statistics bureau said China's GDP had risen by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of the year.

Last month, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revised its forecast for China's 2020 GDP dynamics, expecting a growth of 1.8 percent. The OECD also revised its forecast for 2021, expecting the world's second largest economy to grow by 8 percent next year.