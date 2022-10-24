UrduPoint.com

China's GDP Grows 3.9% In Third Quarter Of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM

China's GDP Grows 3.9% in Third Quarter of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) China's GDP growth rate amounted to 3.9% in the third quarter of this year, while the gross domestic product increase for the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 3%, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

"China's GDP in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 87.0269 trillion Yuan (about $11.9 trillion), an annual increase of 3%. In the first quarter, the GDP grew 4.8% year on year, in the second quarter - 0.

4%, in the third quarter - 3.9%," the NBS report says.

According to official estimates, China's GDP growth rate is expected to amount to about 5.5% this year.

Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, China's annual GDP growth rate was at 8.1 percent. Official estimates had forecast a GDP growth of over 6 percent in China in 2021.

In 2020, China's GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3 percent, the lowest value in 40 years, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Energy Crisis China 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

20 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

20 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.