BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) China's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate is expected to reach 5% this year, according to the country's social and economic development plan released on Sunday.

"China's GDP growth will be 5%," the document, published at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says.

In 2022, China's GDP growth rate amounted to 3%, which was below the official forecast of about 5.5%.