BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) China's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate went up 5.5% in the first six months of this year, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, China's GDP in the first half of 2023 amounted to 59.

303 trillion Yuan ($8.27 trillion), an annual growth of 5.5%," the statistics bureau said.

In March, China published its new social and economic development plan, which said that the country's GDP growth rate was expected to reach 5% this year.

In 2022, China's GDP growth rate amounted to 3%, which was below the official forecast of about 5.5%.