China's GDP To Remain Around 5% Over Next 5 Years: Former VP Of World Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM

China's GDP to remain around 5% over next 5 years: former VP of World Bank

I think China's economy will continue to grow strongly by around 5% for the next five years,said Ian Goldin, Professor of the Oxford Martin School and former Vice President of the World Bank, at the China Development Forum 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) I think China's economy will continue to grow strongly by around 5% for the next five years,said Ian Goldin, Professor of the Oxford Martin School and former Vice President of the World Bank, at the China Development Forum 2025.

He views the Chinese market as a great opportunity for both domestic and international investors, CEN reported on Monday.

Goldin believes that as other major markets experience sluggish growth due to tariffs and other factors, China remains an under-invested market with immense potential.

He points out that China's share of the global economy far exceeds its share of global investment, indicating a substantial gap that needs to be filled.

In contrast, the United States is seen as over-invested relative to its size, highlighting the need for diversification in global investment portfolios.

