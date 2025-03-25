China's GDP To Remain Around 5% Over Next 5 Years: Former VP Of World Bank
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM
I think China's economy will continue to grow strongly by around 5% for the next five years,said Ian Goldin, Professor of the Oxford Martin School and former Vice President of the World Bank, at the China Development Forum 2025
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) I think China's economy will continue to grow strongly by around 5% for the next five years,said Ian Goldin, Professor of the Oxford Martin School and former Vice President of the World Bank, at the China Development Forum 2025.
He views the Chinese market as a great opportunity for both domestic and international investors, CEN reported on Monday.
Goldin believes that as other major markets experience sluggish growth due to tariffs and other factors, China remains an under-invested market with immense potential.
He points out that China's share of the global economy far exceeds its share of global investment, indicating a substantial gap that needs to be filled.
In contrast, the United States is seen as over-invested relative to its size, highlighting the need for diversification in global investment portfolios.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
DG of GDA Khetran reviews progress works of sewage treatment plant
Walk held to mark World Tuberculosis Day
COP30 president vows to defend global climate fight
Robbers loot Rs 10m from private bank in Bara
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar
WWF, GSK join forces to protect freshwater resources in Pakistan India
NADRA Counter Starts Operations at Pakistani Embassy in Oslo, Norway
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
More Stories From Business
-
Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President3 hours ago
-
SECP launches Same-Day account opening initiative for Corporates26 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against US Dollar26 minutes ago
-
European stocks jump after Wall Street rally3 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews NCC Progress ,WB mission visit22 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.800 to Rs317,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 193 points4 hours ago
-
Vietnam death row tycoon begins appeal in $17.7 b money-laundering case22 minutes ago
-
Peri Urban Plan being followed for systematic growth of Faisalabad: DG FDA4 hours ago
-
Cotton growers invited to submit applications5 hours ago
-
Economic indicators stable, key areas show gradual growth in March5 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon discusses restructuring of SMEDA to improve business environment19 minutes ago