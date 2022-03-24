Chinese car manufacturer Geely is assessing the prospects and reputation risks of operating in the Russian market, possibly aiming to fill a void after a mass withdrawal of international companies in the wake of anti-Russian sanctions, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing company sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Chinese car manufacturer Geely is assessing the prospects and reputation risks of operating in the Russian market, possibly aiming to fill a void after a mass withdrawal of international companies in the wake of anti-Russian sanctions, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

Geely has so far suspended its production at a Belarusian factory which exports vehicles to Russia.

"We are still monitoring the situation. Every element will be considered in this," the company was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Experts predict that Chinese automobile companies will take advantage of the mass withdrawal and suspension of operation by many international businesses to fill the so-called market gap, according to the report.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, known as Geely, is one of the largest Chinese car companies, founded in 1986 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. The group owns Volvo, Lotus and minority shareholdings in Mercedes-Benz.