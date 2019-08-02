UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Gold Consumption Down 3.27 Pct In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:57 PM

China's gold consumption down 3.27 pct in H1

China's gold consumption in the first half of the year dropped 3.27 percent year on year to 523.54 tonnes, industry data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :China's gold consumption in the first half of the year dropped 3.27 percent year on year to 523.54 tonnes, industry data showed Friday.

Consumption of gold jewelry in the first six months stood at 358.77 tonnes, edging up 1.97 percent from the same period last year, while purchase of gold bars was 110.51 tonnes and gold coins 2.9 tonnes, down 17.29 percent and 29.

27 percent, respectively, according to the China Gold Association.

Gold consumption for industrial and other uses in China dipped 0.6 percent year on year to 51.36 tonnes during the same period.

China's H1 gold output saw a year-on-year decrease of 5.05 percent to 180.68 tonnes. East China's Shandong Province boasted the largest mineral gold production in the period, followed by Henan, Yunan, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Gansu, the association said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Jewelry Same Mongolia Gold From Industry

Recent Stories

President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingto ..

18 minutes ago

Air strikes stop in Syria's Idlib after truce anno ..

2 minutes ago

Ticks spray starts in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

2 minutes ago

Passenger killed, another injured in road accident ..

9 minutes ago

PHA to auction nurseries, shops, canteens

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.