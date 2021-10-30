UrduPoint.com

China's Gold Consumption Up 48.44 Pct In First Three Quarters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:17 PM

China's gold consumption up 48.44 pct in first three quarters

Gold consumption in the Chinese market continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2021, led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy, industry data showed

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Gold consumption in the Chinese market continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2021, led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy, industry data showed.

In the Jan.-Sept. period, China's gold consumption totaled 813.59 tonnes, up 48.44 percent year on year, showed data released by the China Gold Association.

Consumption of gold jewelry soared 54.21 percent from a year earlier to 529.06 tonnes, while that of gold coins and bars saw a robust growth of 50.25 percent to 214.13 tonnes.

In the first nine months, gold consumption for industrial and other uses in the country grew by 12.66 percent year on year to 70.4 tonnes, the data showed.

During the same period, China produced 236.75 tonnes of gold, a drop of 26.18 tonnes from the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Jewelry Same Gold Market From Industry

Recent Stories

31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisa ..

31 'criminals' held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, va ..

G20 leaders seek consensus on climate, economy, vaccines

3 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to take universities out of fi ..

Govt making efforts to take universities out of financial crises: Kamran Bangash ..

3 minutes ago
 China's battery makers report higher profits, reve ..

China's battery makers report higher profits, revenues in Jan.-Aug.

3 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nig ..

Gunmen kill three security agents in northwest Nigeria

13 minutes ago
 Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: ..

Israel missile wounds two soldiers near Damascus: state media

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.