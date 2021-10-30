Gold consumption in the Chinese market continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2021, led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy, industry data showed

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Gold consumption in the Chinese market continued to rebound in the first nine months of 2021, led by a stable recovery of the domestic economy, industry data showed.

In the Jan.-Sept. period, China's gold consumption totaled 813.59 tonnes, up 48.44 percent year on year, showed data released by the China Gold Association.

Consumption of gold jewelry soared 54.21 percent from a year earlier to 529.06 tonnes, while that of gold coins and bars saw a robust growth of 50.25 percent to 214.13 tonnes.

In the first nine months, gold consumption for industrial and other uses in the country grew by 12.66 percent year on year to 70.4 tonnes, the data showed.

During the same period, China produced 236.75 tonnes of gold, a drop of 26.18 tonnes from the same period last year.