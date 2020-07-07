China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said Tuesday.

The total value of the gold reserves reached around 110.

76 billion U.S. dollars, up from 108.29 billion Dollars for May.

SAFE data also showed that China's foreign exchange reserves expanded to 3.1123 trillion dollars at the end of June, from 3.1017 trillion dollars at the end of May.