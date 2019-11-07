UrduPoint.com
China's Gold Reserves Stand At 62.64 Mln Ounces In October

Thu 07th November 2019

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):China's gold reserves stood at 62.64 million ounces at the end of October, central bank data showed Thursday.

The gold reserves, valued at around 94.65 billion U.S. dollars, remained unchanged from that at the end of September, according to data from the People's Bank of China.

Official data also showed that China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1052 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of last month, increasing by 12.7 billion dollars, or 0.4 percent from the end of September.

