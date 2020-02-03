China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 198.7 billion yuan (28.3 billion U.S. dollars) in December, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 198.7 billion Yuan (28.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in December, official data showed Monday.

Trade income amounted to 1.81 trillion yuan while expenditure stood at 1.

61 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.63 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.29 trillion yuan, leading to a 345-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 146.3-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 182.4 billion yuan and 328.6 billion yuan, respectively.