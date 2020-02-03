UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Goods, Services Trade Surplus Nears 200 Bln Yuan In December

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:05 PM

China's goods, services trade surplus nears 200 bln yuan in December

China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 198.7 billion yuan (28.3 billion U.S. dollars) in December, official data showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 198.7 billion Yuan (28.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in December, official data showed Monday.

Trade income amounted to 1.81 trillion yuan while expenditure stood at 1.

61 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In breakdown, China's goods trade income stood at 1.63 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.29 trillion yuan, leading to a 345-billion-yuan surplus, the data showed.

Meanwhile, services trade saw a 146.3-billion-yuan deficit, as services income and expenditure stood at 182.4 billion yuan and 328.6 billion yuan, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China December From Billion

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

8 minutes ago

TECNO to Launch Real Time Cricket Challenge 2020

11 minutes ago

Tractor production fall 35% during 1st half of FY ..

3 minutes ago

Unrest hit Hong Kong economy slips 1.2 pct in 2019 ..

3 minutes ago

Stabilisation policies, agri sector interventions, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.