China's Grain Production To Maintain Steady Growth In 2023: Report

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :China will see a steady expansion in grain production this year amid the country's continuous efforts to ensure safe supply of grain and major farm produce, a recent report forecast.

The country's grain output is expected to reach 694 million tonnes in 2023, with the output of rice and wheat remaining stable and that of corn and soybean increasing, according to a report released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on the outlook of China's agricultural sector.

The report also forecast a substantial increase in the output of rapeseeds, peanuts, and special oil crops, expecting China's full-year output of oil crops to grow by 5.

1 percent.

The increase in urban and rural residents' income and the upgrading of food consumption will drive up the consumption of food such as fruit and meat, the report said.

It is forecast that China's capability in ensuring a steady and safe supply of grain and major farm produce will be further enhanced in 2023, with new progress made in building a diversified food supply system.

