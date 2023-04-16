UrduPoint.com

China's Green Bond Issuance Sees Robust Growth In March

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's green bond issuance sees robust growth in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :China's green bond issuance saw robust growth in March, according to financial information provider Wind.

Last month, the country issued 100 green bonds worth more than 159.44 billion Yuan (about 23.24 billion U.S. Dollars), jumping 70.27 percent year on year, data from Wind showed.

The issuance scale exceeded that of January and February combined and was the largest since July last year.

