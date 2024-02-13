Open Menu

China's Green Loan Registers Notable Expansion In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:46 PM

China's green loan registers notable expansion in 2023

The balance of China's green loans in local and foreign currencies stood at 30.08 trillion yuan (about 4.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2023, up 36.5 percent year on year, the country's central bank said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The balance of China's green loans in local and foreign currencies stood at 30.08 trillion yuan (about 4.23 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of 2023, up 36.5 percent year on year, the country's central bank said.

The growth rate was 26.4 percentage points higher than that for all other forms of loans at the end of last year, the People's Bank of China said.

Of the total, 67.

3 percent of the green loans were allocated to projects related to reducing carbon emissions.

In terms of use, the balance of green loans for infrastructure upgrading reached 13.09 trillion yuan, up 33.2 percent year on year, while clean energy stood at 7.87 trillion yuan, up 38.5 percent.

To pursue high-quality and green growth, China has announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Bank All

Recent Stories

Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

19 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

16 minutes ago
 PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with ..

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

1 hour ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension

PESCO notifies power suspension

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azer ..

Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan

8 minutes ago
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 COP hosts UAE, Azerbaijan, Brazil announce climate ..

COP hosts UAE, Azerbaijan, Brazil announce climate 'troika'

8 minutes ago
 China sees outstanding agriculture-related loans i ..

China sees outstanding agriculture-related loans increase

8 minutes ago
 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 rolls into ac ..

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 rolls into action on Thursday

8 minutes ago
 Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azer ..

Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business