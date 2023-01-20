China's recovery and growth after COVID-19 and the country's increased demand for oil and gas might have adverse effects on global inflation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday

"We do not know quite yet how inflation would march downwards, what if the good news of China (GDP) growing faster, translates into oil and gas prices jumping up putting pressure on inflation," Georgieva said at the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos.

The world economy will grow in 2023 by 2.7%, which will be the third lowest growth rate in the last decades, according to Georgieva.

"We should be cautious because... 2.7%, if this is the growth we achieve, by far is not fabulous; this is the third lowest growth rate in the last decades after the global financial crisis and COVID," she said.

The rise in trade restrictions and geoeconomic fragmentation can lead to a loss of at least 0.2% of global GDP, provided that countries manage to adjust and establish reliable supply chains, Georgieva said. If states fail to do so, the world economy may lose about 7% of GDP, or about $7 trillion, comparable to the combined annual output of Germany and Japan, the IMF chief added.

Earlier this week, the IMF head named three main challenges the global economy will face in 2023, which will inevitably contribute to its slowdown, namely the situation in Ukraine, high inflation and high interest rates.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16-20, under the theme of Cooperation in a Fragmented World.