China's Growth To Slow In 2019 Due To Trump's Tariffs - IMF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

China's Growth to Slow in 2019 Due to Trump's Tariffs - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Trade tariffs imposed by the United States against Beijing will moderately slow Chinese economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Friday.

"Growth is projected to moderate to 6.2 percent in 2019 as the planned policy stimulus partially offsets the negative impact from the US tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese exports," the IMF said.

More Stories From Business

