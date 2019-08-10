(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Trade tariffs imposed by the United States against Beijing will moderately slow Chinese economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report on Friday.

"Growth is projected to moderate to 6.2 percent in 2019 as the planned policy stimulus partially offsets the negative impact from the US tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese exports," the IMF said.