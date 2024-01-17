China's Guangdong Sees Foreign Trade Growth In 2023
Published January 17, 2024
GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) South China's Guangdong Province recorded a 0.3 percent year-on-year rise in foreign trade to reach 8.3 trillion Yuan (about 1.17 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, according to local customs authorities.
During this period, the province's exports climbed 2.5 percent year on year to 5.4 trillion yuan.
The export share of mechanical and electrical products in Guangdong increased last year and the province's exports of electric passenger cars, lithium-ion batteries, and solar batteries posted combined growth of 33.7 percent.
In 2023, Guangdong's imports and exports to Latin America and Africa increased by 7.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, while the fourth quarter of the year saw a recovery in trade with the United States and the European Union.
