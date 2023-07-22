Open Menu

China's Guizhou Sees 4.4 Pct GDP Growth In H1

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Guizhou Province totaled 1.02 trillion Yuan (about 143 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 4.4 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

In the first half of 2023, the value-added of the Primary, secondary and tertiary industries of the province rose by 3.1 percent to 112.6 billion yuan, 4.7 percent to 383.4 billion yuan, and 4.4 percent to 525.9 billion yuan, respectively.

The GDP growth of Guizhou in the first half of 2023 is faster than the 2.

5 percent growth in the first quarter of 2023 and the 1.2 percent growth achieved in the entire year of 2022, according to Wang Zhaohui, deputy director of Guizhou provincial statistics bureau.

The province's economy in the second quarter maintained recovery and growth momentum, following the stable rebound in the first quarter. The accumulation of further positive factors is bolstering the prospects for sustained high-quality development, Wang noted.

