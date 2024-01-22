GUIYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Guizhou Province surpassed 2.09 trillion Yuan (about 290.51 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, up 4.9 percent year on year, local authorities said on Monday.

Last year, the added value of Guizhou's Primary industry reached nearly 289.43 billion yuan, up 3.9 percent year on year, while that of the secondary industry mounted to about 731.14 billion yuan, up 4.4 percent year on year, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

The added value of the province's tertiary industry grew 5.5 percent to more than 1.07 trillion yuan.