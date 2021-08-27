UrduPoint.com

China's Hainan Permits Road Test For Self-driving Vehicle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:17 PM

China's Hainan permits road test for self-driving vehicle

China's tropical province of Hainan has issued a permit for testing a self-driving vehicle on certain public roads

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :China's tropical province of Hainan has issued a permit for testing a self-driving vehicle on certain public roads.

Hainan's first road test license plate was given to E-HS3, an all electric model of Hongqi, an iconic sedan brand owned by China's leading automaker FAW Group, according to the provincial department of industry and information technology.

The vehicle is equipped with four laser radars, an intelligent camera, five millimeter-wave (MMW) radars and multiple high-precision sensors, which can detect anything including pedestrians over 200 meters away, all around the vehicle.

The road test license was issued after multiple reviews by the provincial joint work group of intelligent vehicle road test and demonstration application management.

It has been approved by the traffic police department in the city of Qionghai.

Ma Yingbin, general manager of Hainan Tropical automobile Test Co. Ltd., said new energy vehicles' (NEVs) electronic parts must be able to withstand high heat, humidity and corrosion in the tropical region.

He said the road test license was issued after the vehicle completed testing in a closed test area. It needs to accumulate 10,000 km of open road testing mileage before hitting an open expressway section for testing.

Hainan has approved the use of several open roads for testing self-driving vehicles over a length of 129.2 km, covering the cities of Haikou, Sanya, Wenchang and Qionghai. A section of G9812 Haikou-Qionghai Expressway has been designated for the expressway test.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Technology China Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Sanya Haikou All Industry

Recent Stories

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

4 minutes ago
 PSC, ECOSF to arrange online Workshop on `Astronom ..

PSC, ECOSF to arrange online Workshop on `Astronomical Telescope Making' in Sept ..

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago
 Profit of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-July

Profit of Chinese SOEs surge in Jan.-July

4 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan put in place to ensure sustaina ..

Comprehensive plan put in place to ensure sustainability in growth: Shaukat Tari ..

10 minutes ago
 Kashmiris facing worst Indian atrocities: JKMM

Kashmiris facing worst Indian atrocities: JKMM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.