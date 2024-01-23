Open Menu

China's Hainan Reports 9.2-percent GDP Growth In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

China's Hainan reports 9.2-percent GDP growth in 2023

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) China's southernmost island province, Hainan, saw its GDP grow by 9.2 percent in 2023, as booming tourism turbocharged economic recovery, according to Hainan governor Liu Xiaoming.

The province is eyeing GDP growth of around 8 percent for 2024, Liu said while delivering a government work report at the annual session of Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

Hainan reported a 49.

9-percent increase in tourist arrivals and a 71.9-percent rise in tourism revenue last year, Liu said.

More than 90 million tourists visited the tropical island province last year, pushing its tourism revenue up to about 181.3 billion Yuan (about 25.5 billion U.S. Dollars), the provincial government said earlier this month.

In 2020, China released a master plan to build Hainan into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor China Congress 2020 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

13 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

14 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

14 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

14 hours ago
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts dra ..

Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on

14 hours ago
 Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris cou ..

Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture

14 hours ago
 Special persons need support to contribute in coun ..

Special persons need support to contribute in country's development: VC

14 hours ago
 Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost ..

Wall Street smashes records as tech earnings boost confidence

14 hours ago
 UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

UoT's IBLC to host national seminar

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business