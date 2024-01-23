China's Hainan Reports 9.2-percent GDP Growth In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) China's southernmost island province, Hainan, saw its GDP grow by 9.2 percent in 2023, as booming tourism turbocharged economic recovery, according to Hainan governor Liu Xiaoming.
The province is eyeing GDP growth of around 8 percent for 2024, Liu said while delivering a government work report at the annual session of Hainan Provincial People's Congress.
Hainan reported a 49.
9-percent increase in tourist arrivals and a 71.9-percent rise in tourism revenue last year, Liu said.
More than 90 million tourists visited the tropical island province last year, pushing its tourism revenue up to about 181.3 billion Yuan (about 25.5 billion U.S. Dollars), the provincial government said earlier this month.
In 2020, China released a master plan to build Hainan into a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.
