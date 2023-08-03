Open Menu

China's Hebei Reports 4.9 Pct Foreign Trade Increase In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China's Hebei reports 4.9 pct foreign trade increase in H1

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :North China's Hebei Province's foreign trade totaled 272.35 billion Yuan (about 38.09 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first half of 2023, up 4.9 percent year on year, according to local customs authorities.

Over the period, Hebei's exports rose 7.8 percent year on year to total 166.2 billion yuan, and its imports grew 0.7 percent to 106.15 billion yuan, data from Shijiazhuang customs shows.

The province's trade with its major trading partners -- Australia, the United States and the European Union -- came in at 37.

7 billion yuan, 30.62 billion yuan and 29.55 billion yuan, respectively.

From January to June, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road rose 9.1 percent year on year to 97.26 billion yuan.

Its exports of mechanical, electrical, labor-intensive and agricultural products maintained growth. The province also increased its imports of iron ore, coal and natural gas.

