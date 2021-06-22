China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade rise 10.2 percent year on year to 74.3 billion yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2021, local authorities have said

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :China's Heilongjiang Province saw its foreign trade rise 10.2 percent year on year to 74.3 billion Yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of 2021, local authorities have said.

Exports of the northeastern province grew 13.

3 percent to approximately 15.8 billion yuan during the period, while its imports increased to approximately 58.5 billion yuan, up 9.4 percent year on year, according to Harbin Customs.

During the period, Heilongjiang's foreign trade with Russia rose 8 percent to nearly 48 billion yuan, accounting for 64.5 percent of its total foreign trade volume.