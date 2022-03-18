UrduPoint.com

China's Hinan Sees Foreign Trade Up 10.7 Percent

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022

China's Hinan sees foreign trade up 10.7 percent

Central China's Hunan Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2022, customs data showed

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Central China's Hunan Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first two months of 2022, customs data showed.

The province's total import and export value hit 76.84 billion Yuan (about 12.12 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to February, up 10.7 percent year on year.

Of the total, exports rose 12.1 percent year on year to 50.48 billion yuan, while imports gained 8.2 percent to 26.

36 billion yuan.

During the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States, and the European Union were the major trading partners of Hunan. The import and export to the regions reached 14.84 billion yuan, 9.01 billion yuan, and 8.16 billion yuan, respectively.

The trade between the province and member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) hit 25.31 billion yuan, up 23.1 percent year on year, from January to February.

>