BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :China's home appliance industry reported steady output growth in the first two months of the year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China's output of refrigerators for home use rose 7.

9 percent year on year to 13.21 million units during the January-February period, according to the data.

The output of room air conditioners jumped 10.8 percent year on year to nearly 33.31 million units, while production of washing machines reached 14.08 million units, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.