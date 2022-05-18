(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:China continued to see its housing market ease in April, with second-tier and third-tier cities seeing a decline in home prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Wednesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- edged up 0.2 percent month on month in April, moderating 0.1 percentage points from that in March, according to the NBS data.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw month-on-month decline of 0.1 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities saw month-on-month decline of 0.6 percent in new home prices.