China's Home Prices Up In February

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Major Chinese cities in general reported rising home prices last month, adding to evidence of a stabilizing property sector, official data showed Thursday.

In February, 55 out of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month increases in new home prices, up from 36 in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, 40 cities witnessed higher resale home prices, up from 13 in the previous month.

Remarking on the data, Sheng Guoqing, the bureau's senior statistician, said the effect of government policies to stabilize the property market gradually appeared and the housing demand was also further unleashed.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- edged up 0.2 per cent, the same growth rate as January.

In 31 second-tier cities, prices of new homes gained 0.4 per cent, picking up pace from the 0.1-per cent increase a month earlier. New housing in 35 third-tier cities saw the prices up 0.3 per cent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop registered in January.

Warming signs were also seen on the second-hand market as prices went up 0.7 per cent and 0.1 per cent month on month in first and second-tier cities, respectively, and ended a losing streak to stay flat in third-tier cities.

