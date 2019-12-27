UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Hongqi Fulfills 100,000 Annual Sales Goal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:41 PM

China's Hongqi fulfills 100,000 annual sales goal

China's leading automaker FAW Group announced that sales of its iconic sedan brand Hongqi have exceeded 100,000 units, the annual sales target for 2019, as of Thursday

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :China's leading automaker FAW Group announced that sales of its iconic sedan brand Hongqi have exceeded 100,000 units, the annual sales target for 2019, as of Thursday.

Hongqi's sales have been on the rise this year due to the carmaker's continuous efforts to enrich its production line, with six models currently on sale, including two sedans, two SUVs, the all-electric E-HS3 and the L5, a high-end custom limousine.

By continuing to roll out new models, Hongqi has drawn a lot of attention in the market. This year, the automaker showcased its first self-designed and self-made super sports car S9, which goes from 0 to 100 kph in 1.9 seconds, and the all-electric full-size SUV flagship E115, with level-4 autopilot and 600-km mileage on a single charge.

Up to 17 new models are expected to be launched by 2025, including new energy models and SUVs, according to FAW.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sports Car Sale 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

25 seconds ago

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

14 minutes ago

AJK President assures complete facilitation of spe ..

27 seconds ago

Man burnt to death, two injured in Lahore

30 seconds ago

Validity period of journalist railway cards increa ..

35 seconds ago

Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.