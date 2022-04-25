UrduPoint.com

China's Hubei Sees Foreign Trade Up 13.7 Percent In Q1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Central China's Hubei Province saw foreign trade grow 13.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, local customs said

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Central China's Hubei Province saw foreign trade grow 13.7 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, local customs said.

Hubei's import and export value totaled 134.62 billion Yuan (about 21 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, data from Wuhan customs showed.

The foreign trade value contributed by the province's private sector reached 80.99 billion yuan, up 25.

1 percent, accounting for 60.2 percent of the province's total.

During the period, the province's trade with its largest trading partner, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, topped 20 billion yuan, up 32.6 percent year on year.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 37.14 billion yuan, up 28 percent, while its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 13.6 percent to over 40 billion yuan.

