CHABGSHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Central China's Hunan Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first 11 months of 2020, local authorities said on Thursday.

Its total foreign trade volume increased 9.8 percent year on year to more than 431.3 billion Yuan (around 66.8 billion U.S.

Dollars) during the period, according to the provincial department of commerce.

Of the total, exports hit 290.2 billion yuan, up 4.6 percent year on year, and imports topped 141.1 billion yuan, an annual increase of 22.3 percent.

Private enterprises posted strong performances. From January to November, their trade volume totaled 336.2 billion yuan, an annual increase of 11.8 percent and accounting for 77.9 percent of Hunan's total.