China's Hunan Sees Robust Foreign Trade Growth In Jan-Oct

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:31 PM

China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Oct

The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province exceeded 478.5 billion yuan (about 74.8 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 10 months of 2021, up 27.7 percent year on year, according to local authorities

CHANGSHA, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ):The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province exceeded 478.5 billion Yuan (about 74.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of 2021, up 27.7 percent year on year, according to local authorities.

Exports exceeded 331.7 billion yuan and imports hit around 146.8 billion yuan, rising 33.7 percent and 15.9 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year, customs in the provincial capital Changsha said Wednesday.

From January to October, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained the largest trading partner of Hunan, with trade volume reaching 75.

11 billion yuan, up 17.5 percent year on year.

The inland province saw its trade with countries along the Belt and Road rise 19.8 percent year on year.

Private enterprises accounted for 77 percent of the province's foreign trade during the period. Exports of mechanical and electrical products and imports of iron ore and soybean reported significant growth.

