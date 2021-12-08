The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province exceeded 539 billion yuan (about 84.65 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2021, up 26.5 percent year on year, with the figures exceeding the total volume of 2020, local authorities said Wednesday

CHANGSHA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province exceeded 539 billion Yuan (about 84.65 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months of 2021, up 26.5 percent year on year, with the figures exceeding the total volume of 2020, local authorities said Wednesday.

Exports exceeded 377.1 billion yuan and imports hit approximately 161.9 billion yuan, rising 32.5 percent and 14.3 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year, according to customs in the provincial capital Changsha.

Over the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained the largest trading partner of Hunan, with trade volume reaching 85.2 billion yuan, up 18.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the province saw its trade with the United States rise by 65.4 percent year on year to reach 74.3 billion yuan.

Private enterprises accounted for 77.4 percent of the province's foreign trade during the period. Major exports included mechanical and electrical products, while imports of iron ore sands and soybean saw robust growth.