UrduPoint.com

China's Hunan Sees Trade With Africa Up 90.4 Pct In Jan-April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China's Hunan sees trade with Africa up 90.4 pct in Jan-April

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In the first four months of 2023, central China's Hunan Province saw its foreign trade with African countries soar by 90.4 percent year on year to hit a record high of over 22 billion Yuan (about 3.14 billion U.S. Dollars), said local customs authorities on Thursday.

The growth was 40.6 percentage points higher than that of the province's overall foreign trade. During the period, the growth was greatly contributed by the province's export sector, with the export volume reaching 17.4 billion yuan, up 148.

7 percent year on year, according to Changsha Customs.

Notably, the agricultural products imported from African countries by Hunan during the period increased by 16.6 times to 150 million yuan. Natural and synthetic rubber and food also posted a robust increase in terms of imports.

From January to April, the province's top three trading partners were South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt. Hunan's trade with South Africa alone accounted for more than one-fifth of its total foreign trade with African countries during the period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Egypt Changsha South Africa Nigeria January April From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

32 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

43 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.