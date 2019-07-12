UrduPoint.com
China's Import Of Major Commodities Rise In H1

China's import of major commodities rise in H1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :China imported more major commodities in the first half of this year (H1), data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.

The country's imports of crude oil climbed 8.8 percent year-on-year to 245 million tonnes during the period.

A total of 46.92 million tonnes of natural gas were imported during the period, up 11.

6 percent from one year earlier. Imports of coal increased 5.8 percent year-on-year to 154 million tonnes.

However, iron ore imports during the Jan.-June period declined 5.9 percent to 499 million tonnes. Soybean imports also went down 14.7 percent year-on-year to 38.27 million tonnes.

Customs data showed the country's total foreign trade volume rose 3.9 percent year-on-year to 14.67 trillion Yuan (2.14 trillion U.S. Dollars) in H1.

