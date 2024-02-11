Open Menu

China's Industrial Enterprises Register Steady Recovery In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 12:00 PM

China's industrial enterprises register steady recovery in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) China's industrial enterprises saw steady recovery in 2023 and their combined revenues increased for a fifth straight month, official data showed.

Last year, revenues of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.82 million U.S. Dollars) went up 1.1 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the revenues of these enterprises rose 3.2 percent year on year, while the growth rate was 2.9 percentage points faster than in the previous quarter.

The operation of industrial enterprises maintained an expansion trend and showed strong resilience, creating favorable conditions for the continuous recovery of their profits, said NBS statistician Yu Weining.

In the next stage, China will expand domestic demand, stimulate the vitality of various business entities, promote self-reliance in high-level science and technology and accelerate the development of a modern industrial system, as part of efforts to promote the high-quality development of the industrial economy, Yu added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business China Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

17 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

18 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

18 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

18 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

18 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

22 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

23 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

23 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business