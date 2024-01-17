Open Menu

China's Industrial Output Picks Up Pace In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China's industrial output picks up pace in 2023

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) China's industrial production registered steady growth last year, accompanied by a faster pace of intelligent and green transformation, official data showed Wednesday.

The value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. In December alone, the figure grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier and 0.52 percent from November.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each of which has an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.81 million U.S. Dollars).

"Industrial production picked up steadily, with equipment manufacturing growing rapidly," Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told a press conference Wednesday.

Following a sustained economic recovery, China's industrial businesses have bounced back due to improving market demand.

The NBS data showed in November, the combined profits of industrial businesses rose for a fourth straight month, up 29.

5 percent from a year earlier. The industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 75.9 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 75.6 percent, 74.5 percent, and 74.3 percent in the third, second, and first quarter, respectively.

Kang said China has made solid progress in promoting the intelligent and green transition of the manufacturing sector and fostering new growth drivers for the economy.

The output of the equipment manufacturing sector expanded 6.8 percent year on year in 2023, faster than the average industrial production growth. The production of solar batteries, new energy vehicles and power generation equipment surged 54 percent, 30.3 percent, and 28.5 percent, respectively.

New growth drivers have become important engines for high-quality development, NBS spokesperson Wang Guanhua said at the press conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Vehicles Progress November December Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

13 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

14 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business