China's Industrial Output Picks Up Pace In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) China's industrial production registered steady growth last year, accompanied by a faster pace of intelligent and green transformation, official data showed Wednesday.
The value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.6 percent year on year in 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said. In December alone, the figure grew 6.8 percent from a year earlier and 0.52 percent from November.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each of which has an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.81 million U.S. Dollars).
"Industrial production picked up steadily, with equipment manufacturing growing rapidly," Kang Yi, head of the NBS, told a press conference Wednesday.
Following a sustained economic recovery, China's industrial businesses have bounced back due to improving market demand.
The NBS data showed in November, the combined profits of industrial businesses rose for a fourth straight month, up 29.
5 percent from a year earlier. The industrial capacity utilization rate stood at 75.9 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 75.6 percent, 74.5 percent, and 74.3 percent in the third, second, and first quarter, respectively.
Kang said China has made solid progress in promoting the intelligent and green transition of the manufacturing sector and fostering new growth drivers for the economy.
The output of the equipment manufacturing sector expanded 6.8 percent year on year in 2023, faster than the average industrial production growth. The production of solar batteries, new energy vehicles and power generation equipment surged 54 percent, 30.3 percent, and 28.5 percent, respectively.
New growth drivers have become important engines for high-quality development, NBS spokesperson Wang Guanhua said at the press conference.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From Business
-
Local POL production increases by 6.49% during July-November7 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 202358 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher5 hours ago
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty14 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market16 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved17 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-3417 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs 5pc consistent growth in agriculture sector: PBF19 hours ago