Open Menu

China's Industrial Profit Decline Narrows In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

China's industrial profit decline narrows in May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :China's major industrial firms reported a smaller profit decline in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Wednesday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.77 million U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits stand at 635.81 billion yuan last month, down 12.6 percent from a year ago, narrowing from the 18.2 percent drop in April.

Industrial production continued to improve, and business profits maintained the recovery trend last month, said NBS statistician Sun Xiao.

In May, the manufacturing sector posted better performance thanks to an array of supportive policies, with its profit decline narrowing by 7.

4 percentage points from April.

Equipment manufacturers saw combined profits rise 15.2 percent last month, and the profit decline of consumer goods producers shrank by 17.1 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the power, heating, gas and water supply sectors saw rapid growth, with their profits up 35.9 percent from a year earlier.

In the first five months, the profits of Chinese industrial firms went down 18.8 percent year on year, narrowing by 1.8 percentage points from the January-April period. The aggregate revenue of these firms edged up 0.1 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Water China April May Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

10 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

2 hours ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

5 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

5 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

5 hours ago
Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

6 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business