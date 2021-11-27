(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Profits of China's major industrial firms maintained sound growth momentum in the first 10 months of the year as industrial production continued to recover and business operations kept improving, official data showed on Saturday.

Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.1 billion U.S. Dollars) saw their combined profits jumping 42.2 percent year on year in the January-October period to top 7.16 trillion yuan, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.