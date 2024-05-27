Open Menu

China's Industrial Profits Swing Back To Growth In April

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

China's industrial profits swing back to growth in April

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) China’s industrial profit posted an increase in April, reversing a decline in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Profits at China’s industrial companies rose 4% at an annualized pace in April, compared with March's 3.5% decrease which ended seven consecutive months of rises.

April's uptick was led by the government's stimulus measures which came into effect to boost the economy and a recovery in exports.

In January-April, industrial profit went up by 4.3% from a year ago to 2.09 trillion Yuan ($289 billion).

State-owned industrial companies saw a 2.8% fall in profits in the 4-month period, foreign companies ran a 16.7% rise and private companies a 6.4% increase.

Profits of computer, communication and other electric equipment manufacturers soared 76% year-on-year in the first four months of 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China March April From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

57 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business