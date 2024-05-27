ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) China’s industrial profit posted an increase in April, reversing a decline in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

Profits at China’s industrial companies rose 4% at an annualized pace in April, compared with March's 3.5% decrease which ended seven consecutive months of rises.

April's uptick was led by the government's stimulus measures which came into effect to boost the economy and a recovery in exports.

In January-April, industrial profit went up by 4.3% from a year ago to 2.09 trillion Yuan ($289 billion).

State-owned industrial companies saw a 2.8% fall in profits in the 4-month period, foreign companies ran a 16.7% rise and private companies a 6.4% increase.

Profits of computer, communication and other electric equipment manufacturers soared 76% year-on-year in the first four months of 2024.