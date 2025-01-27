China's Industrial Profits Top 7.43 Trillion Yuan In 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The combined profit of major industrial enterprises in China exceeded 7.43 trillion Yuan (about 1.04 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2024, down 3.3 percent year on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.
The data showed that in December last year, profits went up 11 percent year on year.
NBS statistician Yu Weining attributed the improvement to the implementation of incremental measures. Industrial profits in December rebounded significantly from a 7.3 percent decrease in November, and the decline in corporate earnings in the fourth quarter eased markedly from the third quarter of last year.
High-tech manufacturing became an important growth driver in 2024, with profits growing 4.
5 percent from 2023. In particular, Yu said that high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing recorded faster profit growth.
The equipment manufacturing sector continued to be the cornerstone last year, with five of its eight industries posting year-on-year increases in profits, according to Yu.
In addition, last year's profits in the consumer goods manufacturing sector improved by 3.4 percent year on year thanks to supportive policy measures to promote consumption, Yu said.
Moving forward, Yu called for continued efforts to expand domestic demand, boost the formation of new quality productive forces, and promote the recovery of industrial profits.
Recent Stories
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2025
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
More Stories From Business
-
China's cultural sector posts stable growth in 20249 minutes ago
-
China's industrial profits top 7.43 trillion yuan in 20249 minutes ago
-
China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.2 in January9 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 20254 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 20254 hours ago
-
Directive for people’s registration under Punjab Socio Economic Registry program15 hours ago
-
International Customs day celebrated at Customs house Peshawar18 hours ago
-
Women empowerment key to economic progress: Dr. Nigar Johar18 hours ago
-
Commemorative ticket to honour WCCIS19 hours ago
-
Sehat Sahulat Program needs efforts to improve service delivery: PIDE20 hours ago