Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

China's Inflation Grew 2.7% in May Year-on-Year - National Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) China's consumer price index grew 2.7 percent in May 2019 year-on-year, which was higher than experts had predicted earlier, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Experts had earlier predicted that May's inflation would stay at the 2.5 percent level that it reached in April.

May's inflation rate is the highest it has been in China in the past 15 months.

Meanwhile, China's producer price index rose 0.6 percent in May year-on-year, while in April, 0.9 percent was recorded year-on-year.

In March, China's National Development and Reform Commission, the country's social and economic development plan, said that China's inflation would reach 3 percent in 2019. In 2018, China's inflation grew 2.1 percent, although experts also expected it at 3 percent.

