UrduPoint.com

China's Inflation In June Rises By 2.5%, Exceeds Forecasts - Bureau Of Statistics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 10:40 AM

China's Inflation in June Rises by 2.5%, Exceeds Forecasts - Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) China's consumer price index (CPI), which is used as a measure of inflation, increased by 2.5% in June compared to the same period of the previous year, slightly surpassing the forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The experts expected the inflation rate to rise by 2.4% in June against 2.1% recorded in May.

The June inflation rate in cities grew by 2.

5%, while rural areas saw a slightly greater increase by 2.6%, the Bureau said in its report.

Food prices over the given period increased by 2.9%, while non-food prices rose by 2.5%. Consumer goods prices grew by 3.5%, services increased by 1.7% and health services by 0.7% year-on-year in June.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) surged by 6.1% year-on-year in June, compared to 6.4% in May.

According to the official forecasts, China's CPI will top at around 3% in 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Same Price May June Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

1 hour ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

10 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

10 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

10 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.