BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) China's consumer price index (CPI), which is used as a measure of inflation, increased by 2.5% in June compared to the same period of the previous year, slightly surpassing the forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

The experts expected the inflation rate to rise by 2.4% in June against 2.1% recorded in May.

The June inflation rate in cities grew by 2.

5%, while rural areas saw a slightly greater increase by 2.6%, the Bureau said in its report.

Food prices over the given period increased by 2.9%, while non-food prices rose by 2.5%. Consumer goods prices grew by 3.5%, services increased by 1.7% and health services by 0.7% year-on-year in June.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) surged by 6.1% year-on-year in June, compared to 6.4% in May.

According to the official forecasts, China's CPI will top at around 3% in 2022.